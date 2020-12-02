LIVE: Jim Cramer on Salesforce, Slack, Pfizer, Stock Market Wednesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to talk about the markets at 10:30 A.M. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Stocks finished higher Tuesday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closing at records as Wall Street came off a November that was its best monthly performance since April.

And Pfizer's vaccine was approved by the U.K.

The decision by the U.K. to approve the vaccine for emergency use came ahead of expected approvals from the U.S. and the European Union.

The shot will be available to the first round of eligible people in Britain starting next week.

“The government has (Wednesday) accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use,” the U.K. said. “The vaccine will be made available across the U.K. from next week.”

“This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the U.K.,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

And we have the details on Salesforce's acquisition of Slack.

Slack shareholders will receive $26.78 in cash and 0.0776 a share of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share, representing a 55% premium to Slack’s price on Nov. 24, the day before reports surfaced about a potential deal.

The acquisition is Salesforce’s largest ever. It's expected to close by the end of July.

"This is a match made in heaven," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce. "Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. "

