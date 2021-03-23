LIVE: Jim Cramer on Reopening, Roblox, Discord, SPACs, Stocks Today

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk the reopening of the economy, Discord, Roblox, SPACs and more.

What are you watching in the markets?

Here are some of the stories that Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are eyeing.

Time to Buy Roblox?

"The IPOs and SPACs keep on coming, but there is one recent issue that caught Cramer's attention, online gaming platform Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, which came public via a direct listing, to much fanfare and excitement," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Cramer said Roblox is a turbocharged growth stock that surged during the pandemic. The company allows players, most of which are age 13 or younger, to create their own 3D worlds and share them with friends. The platform boasts 32 million daily active users which have provided Roblox with 82% revenue growth."

"As with any new issue, Cramer said a great story is only as great as its valuation. In the case of Roblox, shares currently trade at 17 times booking, which is expensive, but not out of line with other high-flying tech names. The Roblox story could get a little choppy depending on how soon, and how quickly, the economy reopens, but even so, he recommended starting a position. Cramer advised not paying more than 20 times bookings," Rutt continued.

Microsoft and Discord Sitting In a Tree?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is reportedly in discussions to acquire Discord, which is an app used by millions of gamers and others to chat with one another in real-time, for more than $10 billion.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Discord has been talking to potential buyers, including Microsoft, though no deal is imminent.

Discord is also considering moving forward with going public on its own, Bloomberg said.

Are SPACs and IPOs Here to Stay?

"Will SPACs replace traditional IPOs? I think to a degree, they already have -- at least for now. Longer-term, however, I think that traditional investment banking will survive, and that there will always be room for both methods of going public," wrote Real Money's Stephen Guilfoyle.

"Part of why I say that traditional IPOs will survive is due to the sheer abundance of SPACs out there right now. Can they all find winning companies to merge with? What happens to those that don't find the right dance partner? Surely some will wither and die. But at the same time, the SPAC model is probably here to stay since it does simplify and expedite the whole process of going public and raising capital. And so I think that SPACs will survive even once we’re past the current manic stage," he continued.

