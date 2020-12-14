TheStreet
LIVE: Jim Cramer on Pfizer, Stimulus, Tesla, Stock Market Monday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Dec. 14 to talk everything moving markets Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Happy Monday! 

For many on Wall Street, this is the last full week of work before we bid adieu to 2020 and welcome 2021. 

And there's also the exciting news that Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report began distributing doses of its vaccine, which received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The doses will be sent from Kalamazoo, Michigan to hospitals in all 50 states.

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Monday, Dec. 14 to talk Pfizer, stimulus, cyberattack news, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report, McDonald's  (MCD) - Get Report and more:

And, yes, we're still awaiting news around a stimulus bill. 

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, told “Fox News Sunday” that his bipartisan group would "have a bill produced for the American people (Monday), $908 billion.” He said he was confident Congress would pass a relief bill before the holiday break.

Details were hammered out on small business help, vaccine-distribution funding and other key areas, Bloomberg reported, citing both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's demand on a shield for employers from virus-related lawsuits is a sticking point for the bill.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

