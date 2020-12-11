TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Pfizer, Costco, Disney, Bitcoin, Stock Market Friday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Dec. 11 to talk everything moving the markets Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Well, the news of the week is that the Food & Drug Administration's advisory panel approved the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine candidate for an emergency use authorization. 

The FDA typically follows the committee's decision, and it's expected to roll out the vaccine possibly as soon as next week.

The committee’s recommendation to approve an emergency use authorization for the vaccine passed 17 to 4, with one abstention. 

The administration is expected to grant the authorization for emergency use on Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency’s planning.

The FDA said Friday it would "rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization."

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Friday, Dec. 11 to talk Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report, Disney  (DIS) - Get Report, Costco  (COST) - Get Report, Lululemon  (LULU) - Get Report, bitcoin and more:

And then there was the marathon that was Disney's event Thursday night. 

Disney+ has seen subscribers soar to 86.8 million and is forecasted to grow to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

Disney+ also will be getting a price hike, up to $7.99 a month.

“The enormous success of Disney+ inspired us to be even more ambitious,” said Executive Chairman Bob Iger at the company's investor day Thursday. “Our pipeline is much more robust than we initially anticipated."

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

Investors Losing Appetite for Blue Apron Initial Public Offering
INVESTING

Blue Apron Rises on Improved Fourth-Quarter Outlook

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
STOCKS

10 Best Stocks of the Year That Missed the Cut: Pfizer and Nio

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Motors Climbs on Goldman Buy Initiation

Mylan Lead
INVESTING

Viatris Announces Plan to Close Factories, Cut Workers

Broadcom CEO Talks 4K TV, 5G Wi-Fi
INVESTING

Broadcom Quarterly Earnings Beat Spurs Raft of Analyst Upgrades

tesla (12)
INVESTING

Tesla Falls on Jefferies Downgrade Questioning EV Dominance

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Stimulus Talks Remain at a Stalemate

Ben & Jerry's Change the Whirled Lead
FOOD AND DRINK

Ben & Jerry’s Reveal New Ice Cream Honoring Colin Kaepernick