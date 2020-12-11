LIVE: Jim Cramer on Pfizer, Costco, Disney, Bitcoin, Stock Market Friday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Dec. 11 to talk everything moving the markets Friday.

Well, the news of the week is that the Food & Drug Administration's advisory panel approved the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine candidate for an emergency use authorization.

The FDA typically follows the committee's decision, and it's expected to roll out the vaccine possibly as soon as next week.

The committee’s recommendation to approve an emergency use authorization for the vaccine passed 17 to 4, with one abstention.

The administration is expected to grant the authorization for emergency use on Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency’s planning.

The FDA said Friday it would "rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization."

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Friday, Dec. 11 to talk Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report, Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report, bitcoin and more:

And then there was the marathon that was Disney's event Thursday night.

Disney+ has seen subscribers soar to 86.8 million and is forecasted to grow to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

Disney+ also will be getting a price hike, up to $7.99 a month.

“The enormous success of Disney+ inspired us to be even more ambitious,” said Executive Chairman Bob Iger at the company's investor day Thursday. “Our pipeline is much more robust than we initially anticipated."

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: