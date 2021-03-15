LIVE: Jim Cramer on Penn, Stripe, the Technoking, Stock Market Monday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk Elon Musk's new title, Penn, Eli Lilly, and more.

Jim Cramer is back!

He and Katherine Ross are ready to get right down to business and cover some of the top stories impacting the markets on Monday, March 15.

"Bet Against Me," Says Cramer

Cramer dared his haters to go up against him in a column on Sunday.

"If you know who I am, don’t bother to read this. If you don’t, maybe this piece can help you figure out what I do and who I aspire at all times to be," Cramer wrote in the first paragraph of his long column.

"But I have been around long enough to know that there are millions of new investors and traders who have conceptions, or I should say, preconceptions, about me. So, it’s worth giving you my preamble, lest it be misappropriated by others who seem to miss what I am trying to accomplish. Some will never get it. Others may say it’s the usual baseless defense by someone who truly is against the regular guy. Still, others might have a little more inkling to my work as described by the horse’s mouth and it pays to do so, rather than just continually block people on Twitter, or be roughed up on Reddit's "WallStreetBets" and other sites that really don’t know much about me at all," he continued.

So, if you're still questioning Cramer, then he says this is the piece you need to ready.

A New Technoking

Yes, you read that right.

In a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Tesla announced that CEO Elon Musk and CFO Zach King have new titles: Technoking and Master of Coin, respectively.

“Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively," said the filing "Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

The duo will also maintain their respective positions of chief executive officer and chief financial officer, the filing stated.

The title changes come as Tesla’s Fremont, Calif. factory has, according to a report from The Washington Post, reported more than 400 cases of COVID-19 infections after Musk insisted on reopening last May through December.

And Then There's Stripe

Stripe raised $600 million in its latest funding round, pushing its valuation to $95 billion and making it the most valuable U.S. startup.

In a statement, Stripe said it would use the "capital to invest in its European operations, and its Dublin headquarters in particular, support surging demand from enterprise heavyweights across Europe, and expand its Global Payments and Treasury Network."