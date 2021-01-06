TheStreet
LIVE: Jim Cramer on NYSE, Georgia Runoffs, Tim Cook, Stock Market Wednesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET to discuss the markets and the biggest headlines impacting investors.
It's Wednesday, and we know the outcome from one of the two Georgia Senate races. 

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Republican Kelly Loeffler, but the race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is too close to call currently. 

These two races are important to determine the control of Congress. If both Democrats win, then the Democrats would take control of Congress with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris having the final vote on Senate tie-breakers. 

This also means that President-elect Joe Biden's promises for more fiscal stimulus, higher taxes, and his energy plans would face less scrutiny than if the GOP is able to maintain its hold on Congress. 

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M. ET to talk elections, the NYSE, JPMorgan, Tim Cook, Constellation and more: 

And we have a U-turn to a U-turn (A circle if you will. Or 360 if you're hip.) with the New York Stock Exchange reversing its reversal. OK, OK, let me clarify. The NYSE is moving ahead with its plans to delist three Chinese telecommunications stocks from the exchange. 

So let's recap. 

In a brief statement late Monday, the NYSE had said that "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities" the three stocks would remain listed despite an Executive Order from President Donald Trump in November that banned investments by U.S. citizens into 35 companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military. 

And then Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made a call to NYSE President Stacey Cunningham, per reports, which sparked the headlines claiming that the NYSE was mulling the second U-turn. 

And on Wednesday, CNBC reported that the NYSE had officially decided to delist the companies, leading to the end of a saga that leaves this reporter--and perhaps investors--more baffled than anything. 

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets?

