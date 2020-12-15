TheStreet
LIVE: Jim Cramer on Moderna, Federal Reserve, Boeing, Stock Market Tuesday

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Dec. 15 to talk everything moving the markets Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

We have more positive vaccine news!

Moderna's  (MRNA) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine has met the Food & Drug Administration's emergency use authorization requirements. 

Based on the encouraging findings, the agency intends to grant emergency authorization for use of the vaccine on Friday, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the FDA's plans.

The FDA, in a statement Tuesday, said it "considers that the totality of available data are sufficient to support an evaluation of this product for EUA."

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M ET Tuesday, Dec. 15 to talk Moderna, Boeing, the FTC, the Federal Reserve and more:

However, this news did come as the United States reported 300,000 deaths from COVID-19. 

And President-elect Joe Biden received enough electoral college votes--over 270--to total 306, confirming that he's the next president-elect of the United States and will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

