LIVE: Jim Cramer on Chewy, Lululemon, Cannabis, Stocks Wednesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross go live Wednesday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk Chewy, Lululemon, a quarterly review and much more.

Happy hump day!

Here are some of the topics that Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross will be focusing on when they go live at 10:30 a.m.

Chewy With the Earnings Surprise

The company posted earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and it even posted a surprise profit.

"Years of preparation and focus have positioned us as the Internet’s preeminent neighborhood pet store and a leading pure-play e-commerce company in the pet space," Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report CEO Sumit Singh said in a statement.

"We look forward to a future marked by ongoing innovation and to winning customers’ hearts and minds as we grow to become the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere," Singh added.

The Stocks Jim Cramer Likes Here

Cramer penned a Real Money column on stocks to watch this pandemic and the next.

"We've learned a ton in the last year about pandemics, most importantly that we know nothing about them. Hardly a day goes by without acknowledging we did so many things wrong. First, we minimized it, with the president and the vice president talking about single-digit casualties as the beginning of the scourge. Then we decided it was all about surfaces. Washing your hands and making sure that you don't touch anyone seemed to be the best ways not to spread it," wrote Cramer.

"We heard that masks meant nothing, perhaps the single worst judgment rendered by our government because the previous administration and many governors then decided that masks didn't work, thereby elongating the whole darned thing. We still aren't sure why the government held to such an ignorant ground. Was it a lack of personal protective equipment for the first responders and health care workers? Was it some sort of disbelief in the science that drove other, healthier countries, to where masks everywhere?" He continued.

Too Much Speculation?

Cramer warned about speculation and oversupply on Mad Money last night.

"High-growth stocks are under siege and, unfortunately, they're likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. What's ailing these high-flying tech names? Cramer offered up a list of reasons, none of which are going away anytime soon," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.

"First, Cramer said there's too much speculation in the market. Speculation, coupled with rising inflation, makes growth stocks trade more like penny stocks. Second, there's too much greed. This week's implosion of Archegos is the latest example of excessive greed gone awry," he continued. "The third is something Cramer's warned about for weeks -- too much supply. The market simply cannot handle the deluge of IPOs, SPACs, secondary offerings and direct listings. Every new issue hammers the market a little more."

Hear what Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Wednesday's Daily Rundown.