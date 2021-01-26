LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, BlackBerry, Beyond Meat, J&J, Stock Market Tuesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are live at 10:30 am E.T to break down everything moving the markets Tuesday from GameStop to Johnson & Johnson.

It's an earnings bonanza.

And, of course, we're all still eyeing GameStop (GME) - Get Report, and Blackberry (BB) - Get Report. You know what? Let's add in one other old millennial favorite--Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report.

There's an actual press release, and not just a Reddit push, to explain why Beyond Meat was taking off in early morning trading on Tuesday (Don't worry Reddit, I'll save the rocket ships for GameStop, BlackBerry, and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report.

Live at 10:30 ET, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross talk Leon Black, Beyond Meat, Blackberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, GE (GE) - Get Report and more:

So, let's dive into the news.

Pepsi (PEP) - Get Report and Beyond Meat established the PLANeT Partnership, which is a joint venture between the two companies to introduce new plant-based offerings.

“Plant-based proteins represent an exciting growth opportunity for us, a new frontier in our efforts to build a more sustainable food system and be a positive force for people and the planet while meeting consumer demand for an expanded portfolio of more nutritious products,” said Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo Global Chief Commercial Officer. “Beyond Meat is a cutting-edge innovator in this rapidly growing category, and we look forward to combining their unparalleled expertise with our world-class capabilities in brand-building, consumer insights, and distribution to deliver exciting new options.”

And there was also some news around BlackBerry this morning, with the company announcing an expanded partnership with Baidu.

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax wrote, under the expanded partnership, Baidu’s high-definition map will be integrated with BlackBerry’s QNX Neutrino real-time operating system. The integrated system will be mass-produced and available on Guangzhou Automobile Group electric vehicle arm’s upcoming GAC New Energy Aion models, Baidu said in a statement.

