Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are discussing earnings from AMD, Boeing, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Cramer is also looking at why it's so important for investors to have a dividend stock in their portfolio and the top trait he looks for in CEOs live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

Jim Cramer's Lesson for Investors

"What defines a winner in this earnings season? Let's take United Parcel (UPS) , with a stock that vaulted 19 points on the strength of what looked like an amazing quarter, but that's not what drove the stock higher at all. Yes, the gross margins were amazing and the pricing per package was unbelievably good, but what you needed to know about UPS is that the CEO, Carol Tome, has repeatedly been dismissed as someone who couldn't tame the beast, the unwieldy package delivery company. That's even despite that she had been on the board since 2003 and had seen what had gone wrong, even as she was the dominant CFO of her time, when she ran the finances of Home Depot (HD)," wrote Jim Cramer in his Real Money column Tuesday night.

"Tome came on "Mad Money" after the last UPS report, which was widely panned, and said that was it, from now on she would beat all her targets. She did so. For many companies and their stocks, beating targets would mean little to nothing. Ask the shareholders of Procter & Gamble (PG) or Coca-Cola (KO) , where the numbers were better and nothing happened," Cramer wrote.

He continued, "The lesson here? Go after stocks where you believe in the CEO, when you know others don't -- you need both pieces -- and then place your bets."

Microsoft Earnings

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.95 per share on revenue of $41.7 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $40.83 billion.

“Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating, and it’s just the beginning. We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a statement.

Alphabet Earnings

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report reported earnings of $17.93 billion, or $26.29 a share, compared with earnings of $6.84 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $55.31 billion up from $44.16 billion a year ago.

"We’re very pleased with the ongoing momentum in Google Cloud, with revenues of $4 billion in the quarter reflecting strength and opportunity in both GCP and Workspace," Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Boeing Earnings

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that Boeing (BA) - Get Report said its adjusted core loss for the three months ending in March was pegged at $1.53 per share, down from a profit of $1.70 per share over the same period last year and well away from the Street consensus forecast of $1.16 per share. Group revenues, Boeing said, fell 10.6% from last year to $15.2 billion, just ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $15.1 billion tally.

"I am proud of the progress our global team made across our business in the first quarter as we continued to transform our enterprise, strengthen our safety processes, and sustain critical investments for our future," said CEO Dave Calhoun. "While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key inflection point for our industry as vaccine distribution accelerates and we work together across government and industry to help enable a robust recovery."

