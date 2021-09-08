Jim Cramer on Coinbase, Tesla, GameStop, and Paypal

Jim Cramer discusses GameStop ahead of earnings, Coinbase taking on the SEC and Tesla's China sales figures in a video interview with TheStreet Live.

The markets on Wednesday, Sept. 8 opened lower as the shortened holiday week progressed.

Investors, and Wall Street, have approached risk cautiously as the Delta variant infections rise throughout the United States.

In other markets, WTI crude prices rebounded 94 cents to $68.29 per barrel ahead of the delayed release of domestic stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute later this afternoon.

Coinbase Versus SEC

Coinbase (COIN) received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission yesterday.

Coinbase said the notice, which is essentially a formal intention to sue, is linked to the company's plans to allow users on its platform to earn interest by lending their cryptocurrency assets- a program it calls 'Lend'.

"Despite Coinbase keeping Lend off the market and providing detailed information, the SEC still won’t explain why they see a problem," Coinbase's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, wrote in a blogpost late Wednesday. "Rather they have now told us that if we launch Lend they intend to sue. Yet again, we asked if the SEC would share their reasoning with us, and yet again they refused."

Brian Armstrong, Coinbase's CEO, tweeted out a thread calling the SEC's behavior "sketchy."

Tesla Sees a Sales Boost in China

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report recorded its best China sales figures so far this year in China last month according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Tesla sold 44,264 China-made cars in August, the CPCA said Wednesday, with 31,379 of those destined for export to international markets. China-based sales, CPCA said, totaled 12,885, up 49.5% from the previous month.

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that China is a hugely important market for Tesla, but it's facing deeper scrutiny from Beijing over its data and storage policies and broader brand erosion following the virtual June recall of 285,000 cars -- nearly all of the company's China-based deliveries over the past five years--linked to an autopilot software glitch.