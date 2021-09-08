September 8, 2021
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMER
TheStreet home
ACTION ALERTS PLUSCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search
How Jim Cramer Is Approaching Markets Wednesday
Publish date:

Jim Cramer on Coinbase, Tesla, GameStop, and Paypal

Jim Cramer discusses GameStop ahead of earnings, Coinbase taking on the SEC and Tesla's China sales figures in a video interview with TheStreet Live.
Author:

The markets on Wednesday, Sept. 8 opened lower as the shortened holiday week progressed.

Investors, and Wall Street, have approached risk cautiously as the Delta variant infections rise throughout the United States. 

In other markets, WTI crude prices rebounded 94 cents to $68.29 per barrel ahead of the delayed release of domestic stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute later this afternoon. 

Coinbase Versus SEC

Coinbase  (COIN)  received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission yesterday.

TheStreet Recommends

Coinbase said the notice, which is essentially a formal intention to sue, is linked to the company's plans to allow users on its platform to earn interest by lending their cryptocurrency assets- a program it calls 'Lend'.

"Despite Coinbase keeping Lend off the market and providing detailed information, the SEC still won’t explain why they see a problem," Coinbase's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, wrote in a blogpost late Wednesday. "Rather they have now told us that if we launch Lend they intend to sue. Yet again, we asked if the SEC would share their reasoning with us, and yet again they refused."

Brian Armstrong, Coinbase's CEO, tweeted out a thread calling the SEC's behavior "sketchy."

Tesla Sees a Sales Boost in China

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report recorded its best China sales figures so far this year in China last month according to the China Passenger Car Association. 

Tesla sold 44,264 China-made cars in August, the CPCA said Wednesday, with 31,379 of those destined for export to international markets. China-based sales, CPCA said, totaled 12,885, up 49.5% from the previous month. 

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that China is a hugely important market for Tesla, but it's facing deeper scrutiny from Beijing over its data and storage policies and broader brand erosion following the virtual June recall of 285,000 cars -- nearly all of the company's China-based deliveries over the past five years--linked to an autopilot software glitch.

BlackRock Lead
INVESTING

BlackRock Responds to Soros Criticism of its China Activity

Coinbase Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Coinbase Vs SEC

Bitcoin down Lead
INVESTING

Is Bitcoin Safe to Buy After Its Latest Bout of Volatility?

A trader monitors bond prices on trading terminals. Photo: EPA-EFE
INVESTING

10-Year Treasury Auction: Foreign Buyers Shrug-Off Debt Ceiling Concerns

As China Moves To Reduce Subsidy Load, Uncertainties Mount For Country's Wind And Solar Energy Sector
INVESTING

White House Sets High Solar Energy Goals for 2035 and 2050

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Slide In Cautious Trading on Delta Variant Concerns

General Mills Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: General Mills, Citrix, Kadmon

Microsoft's Office Apps Called Out By Beijing In Latest Crackdown On User Data Privacy Violations
INVESTING

Microsoft Plans to Buy Video-Editing Firm ClipChamp