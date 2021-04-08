LIVE: Jim Cramer on Apple, Twitter, Clubhouse, Stock Market Today

It's Thursday, April 8.

The Two-Headed Market

Are we in a two-headed market? Well, that's Jim Cramer's current thesis on the market.

"Roku versus Cat! OK, it's not King Kong vs. Godzilla, the only real box office hit so far this year, but when it comes to stocks it might as will be," Cramer wrote in his Real Money column. "Every market has a coloration, a stock that typifies it, that stands for it and that defines it. Some markets have two heads though, and this market has two of the most ridiculously stark two heads I can recall, Caterpillar (CAT) , the huge machinery company, and Roku (ROKU) , the box that makes staying at home and watching non-linear TV so much fun."

"I know we speak as if there are two markets out there, the freedom market, which is us going out to the movies or dinner or getting on a plane to travel again, and the imprisoned market, the one where we ride on our Pelotons (PTON) and cook with our Conagra (CAG) while wiping our kitchens and baths with Clorox (CLX) wipes, but that's actually a false dichotomy when it comes to what's going to happen next," he continued.

Looking for Hybrid Plays

Start looking for hybrid plays, advises Jim Cramer.

"Investors need to get used to the word "hybrid," Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Instead of playing the vaccination guessing game, and trying to pick stocks that do well post-vaccination, stick with the hybrid stocks that win either way," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

There aren't many stocks that do well in a hybrid world, Cramer said, but when you find them, you need to go big or go home. For instance, whether you're locked at home or entertaining at home, you're likely to be spending on your home. That means it's the perfect time for stocks like Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report, as well as the items these stores carry, like Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report.

Is No One Safe From the Semiconductor Shortage?

According to Nikkei Asia, the production of some Apple (AAPL) - Get Report Macbooks and iPad have been postponed due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production - the mounting of components on printed circuit boards before final assembly, sources told Nikkei. Per sources, some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components.

