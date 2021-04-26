Jim Cramer on Apple, NFTs, Dogecoin, Earnings, Stocks This Week

Jim Cramer is discussing market bubbles, his latest thoughts on cryptocurrencies, what he wants investors to watch during this earnings season and what Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report $1 billion investment in North Carolina means for corporations and real estate in the video below:

Market Bubbles?

"You know what's the easiest thing to say about the markets right now? They are all in a bubble. I find it both hilarious and bothersome that the same old mutual fund and hedge fund managers come out and use this excuse to stay underinvested or doubtful about all assets, particularly equities," wrote Jim Cramer in his Real Money column on Monday morning.

"To me, there are only three bubbles out there and they are often blinding older money managers and making them abhor everything including equities that make so much sense to own that you have to believe intellectual laziness is behind their protests," he continued.

"The first? Cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens. Between the two cryptocurrencies are the most realistic. I totally get the idea that fiat currency has become toxic for many. The printing presses are going full speed because of the pandemic and the Federal Reserve is buying a lot of debt. So, if there is an alternative to fiat then I would and have embraced it. I have always thought of gold, because of its scarcity, a worthy insurance to dollars. The vitality of gold is the scarcity of gold. We only find about 1% more gold a year than is currently in circulation and there is no doubt among anyone in the business that it is getting harder and harder to find," Cramer wrote.

What to Watch This Week

This week's "earnings will be coming at us fast and furious, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, but not all bad reports deserve to be sold. In the heart of earnings season, the market often makes mistakes. Those inadvertent selloffs are your chance to buy. We saw that Friday with Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and American Express (AXP) - Get Report, both of which fell nearly 2%, despite their strong outlooks for the future," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

"Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday when Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report reports. Tesla is a beacon for all EV stocks and SPACs and Cramer expecting the company to report good news. Next, on Tuesday, we'll hear from Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on all but Starbucks, where growth in China could be offset by continued weakness in the U.S," he continued.

"Wednesday brings earnings from Boeing (BA) - Get Report, a troubled stock with much potential now that air travel is resuming. We'll also head from three Cramer favs, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report, all of which should do well," Rutt wrote.

Apple's Investment In the U.S.

Apple said that it will be investing more than $430 billion in the U.S., which will help to create roughly 20,000 jobs over the next five years. This move is being made in an effort to base itself more heavily in the U.S. and rely less on global chains.

But the biggest focus for this moment in time is its investment of $1 billion in a campus in North Carolina.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields - from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence - investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

