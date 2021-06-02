Live: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on AMC, Blackberry, Zoom, Amazon

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio, joins TheStreet Live to discuss AMC, Blackberry, Zoom, Amazon and more.

Perhaps to some, it feels more like we're back in the spring as the popular meme stocks--think AMC (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop (GME) - Get Report--are once again dominating the conversation.

Don't believe me? AMC is soaring in intraday trading and, in my daily check in on Twitter, AMC was one of the most named stocks.

Etsy Buys Gen Z Favorite Depop

It feels like we've been continuing to have the discussion around sustainable clothing for a couple of years now.

The move away from fast fashion--shops such as Forever 21--has been happening for a couple of years now and younger generations seem more focused on thrifting or buying used clothing.

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report, which has seen a boom in business from the pandemic, is buying Depop for $1.63 million.

So, what does this move mean for Etsy?

"We are simply thrilled to be adding Depop—what we believe to be the resale home for Gen Z consumers—to the Etsy family. Depop is a vibrant, two-sided marketplace with a passionate community, a highly-differentiated offering of unique items, and we believe significant potential to further scale," said CEO Josh Silverman. "Depop's world-class management team and employees have done a fantastic job nurturing this community and driving organic, authentic growth in a way that aligns well with Etsy's DNA and mission of Keeping Commerce Human."

"We see significant opportunities for shared expertise and growth synergies across what will now be a tremendous 'house of brands' portfolio of individually distinct, and very special, ecommerce brands," he added.

And Then There's the Work From Home Favorite: Zoom

The company posted earnings.

Zoom (ZM) - Get Report said non-GAAP for the three months ending in April came in at $1.32 per share, a five-fold increase from the same period last year as revenues surged 191% to $956.2 million as its customer base of companies with more than 10 employers rose 87% to just under 500,000.

"As parts of the world reopen, a few things are clear. First, many customers I talk to are looking to create hybrid solutions, and they seek to cautiously reopen some offices; and second, each industry, company, and individual varies in their optimal working model," founder and CEO Eric Yuan told investors on a conference call late Tuesday.

