LIVE: Jim Cramer on Bitcoin, Georgia Runoffs, 2021 Investing Themes, Stock Market Tuesday

The Georgia runoffs take place today and investors are closely watching these Senate races since the elections will determine whether or not the Democrats take control of Congress.

If Democrats take control, then more--and probably greater--fiscal stimulus is expected alongside higher taxes. Jim Cramer has said in the past that he--alongside the market--prefers gridlock. If Republicans maintain control of the Senate seats, then the current gridlock continues.

And JPMorgan has a prediction on bitcoin. Analysts penned a note saying that long-term, they are putting a price target of $146,000 on bitcoin.

The note says that the price target is based on the assumption that the cryptocurrency will grow in popularity as an alternative to gold, which has traditionally been used as an inflation and volatility hedge, as well as protection against a falling U.S. dollar.

The New York Stock Exchange announced late Monday that it was scrapping its plans to delist China's three largest telecommunication companies.

In a statement, the NYSE said “it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting action." The NYSE cited "consultation with relevant regulatory authorities" for its reversal.

Just last week, the NYSE said it would remove the shares to comply with a U.S. government order that bars investments in 35 companies owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

