TheStreet
JIM CRAMER
ACTION ALERTS PLUSSTREETLIGHTNINGCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search

LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, Uber, UPS, Stock Market Tuesday

In Tuesday's stock market breakdown, Jim Cramer talks GME, Uber, Robinhood, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

There is hope for more stimulus as talks in D.C. take place, but that's not necessarily the focus for investors right now. 

Well, perhaps not the focus on all investors as Wall Street watches the GameStop  (GME) - Get Report rally fizzle. 

The stock was falling in early morning trading, below $140 a share. Looking at the past five days, the stock performance is now negative--down nearly 23%. And yes, the stock has been halted in morning trading.

Live at 10:30 ET, Jim Cramer talks GME, Uber  (UBER) - Get Report, UPS  (UPS) - Get Report, Ford  (F) - Get Report, Robinhood, and more. 

Then there are UPS earnings. UPS posted adjusted earnings of $2.66 a share vs. $2.11 in the comparable year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $2.14 a share. 

UPS's fourth-quarter financial performance "exceeded our expectations," CEO Carol Tome said in a statement. "As we look past 2020 into the new year, we are optimistic."

And there's an exciting acquisition announced Tuesday morning: Uber is buying Drizly. 

The deal is valued around $1.1 billion. Drizly, for those unaware, is a booze delivery app. 

“Wherever you want to go and whatever you need to get, our goal at Uber is to make people’s lives a little bit easier. That’s why we’ve been branching into new categories like groceries, prescriptions and, now, alcohol," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "Cory (Rellas) and his amazing team have built Drizly into an incredible success story, profitably growing gross bookings more than 300 percent year-over-year."

"By bringing Drizly into the Uber family, we can accelerate that trajectory by exposing Drizly to the Uber audience and expanding its geographic presence into our global footprint in the years ahead,” Khosrowshahi added.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

SpaceX
INVESTING

Elon Musk's SpaceX Plans All-Civilian Space Flight for Fourth Quarter

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is seen after it landed in White Sands, New Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Starliner spacecraft launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 6:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
INVESTING

Space-Tourism Startup Astra to Go Public Via Holicity SPAC Merger

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow Up 500 Points Ahead of Tech Earnings and as Reddit Trade Eases

Oriental Culture said it chose Nasdaq over Hong Kong because companies listed on the US exchange are viewed as more international and having better long-term growth potential. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Nasdaq to Sell U.S. Fixed-Income Business to Tradeweb for $190M

Chinese Regulators Limit Short Selling as it Tries to Prop up Stocks
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Is Short-Selling Good or Bad?

United Parcel Service Beats Street, Delivers Upbeat Outlook
INVESTING

UPS Posts $3B Loss but Adjusted Earnings Top Estimates

GameStop Thumb
INVESTING

GameStop, AMC, Silver Fall as Reddit-Fueled Frenzy Continues

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast, Sees COVID Vaccine Boost To 2021 Profits