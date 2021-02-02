LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, Uber, UPS, Stock Market Tuesday

There is hope for more stimulus as talks in D.C. take place, but that's not necessarily the focus for investors right now.

Well, perhaps not the focus on all investors as Wall Street watches the GameStop (GME) - Get Report rally fizzle.

The stock was falling in early morning trading, below $140 a share. Looking at the past five days, the stock performance is now negative--down nearly 23%. And yes, the stock has been halted in morning trading.

Then there are UPS earnings. UPS posted adjusted earnings of $2.66 a share vs. $2.11 in the comparable year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $2.14 a share.

UPS's fourth-quarter financial performance "exceeded our expectations," CEO Carol Tome said in a statement. "As we look past 2020 into the new year, we are optimistic."

And there's an exciting acquisition announced Tuesday morning: Uber is buying Drizly.

The deal is valued around $1.1 billion. Drizly, for those unaware, is a booze delivery app.

“Wherever you want to go and whatever you need to get, our goal at Uber is to make people’s lives a little bit easier. That’s why we’ve been branching into new categories like groceries, prescriptions and, now, alcohol," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "Cory (Rellas) and his amazing team have built Drizly into an incredible success story, profitably growing gross bookings more than 300 percent year-over-year."

"By bringing Drizly into the Uber family, we can accelerate that trajectory by exposing Drizly to the Uber audience and expanding its geographic presence into our global footprint in the years ahead,” Khosrowshahi added.

