LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, Silver, Robinhood, Reddit, Stock Market Monday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk GameStop, Silver, Robinhood and all the biggest market drivers Monday.
It's Monday, Feb. 1.

But I do have some good news--Jim Cramer is back. And he's ready to focus on GameStop and Robinhood, which of course are going to be the dominating stories this week. 

So, let's take a look at GameStop  (GME) - Get Report. In morning trading, the stock was slightly down, but it's still trading over $300 a share. And, despite the ongoing restrictions, the stock is still up over 7,700% in the past year. 

Live at 10:30 a.m., in Monday's stock market breakdown, Jim Cramer returns to talk GameStop, Silver, Robinhood, the SEC: 

Following Friday's decision to restrict a list of 50 stocks, Robinhood has now walked back most of the names and reduced the list of restricted stock to eight stocks. 

Opening new positions in GameStop, AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report, Express (EXPR) - Get Report, Genius Brands (GNUS) - Get Report, Koss Corp. (KOSS) - Get Report, Naked Brand (NAKD) - Get Report and Nokia (NOK) - Get Report on Monday will be limited, Robinhood said on its website.

And now investors are eyeing silver as the next short-squeeze. 

The scope for a short squeeze in silver is less obvious, with money managers having had a net-long position on silver since mid-2019, Bloomberg reported, citing futures and options data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

