Live: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on GameStop, Robinhood, J&J, Stock Market Friday

Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks joins Katherine Ross live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk GameStop, Robinhood, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron and more.

Happy Friday!

Jim Cramer is still off, but he's eager to come back and will be making his return as soon as possible. Here to fill his shoes is Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst.

In intraday trading, the major indices were all lower as investors fret about the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report announcement that its single-shot coronavirus vaccine was 66% effective in a large, late-stage trial. The stock fell 3.82%.

In Friday's stock market breakdown, Jeff Marks, senior analyst for Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio joins Katherine Ross to talk Reddit, JNJ, Honeywell and more:

And Novovax said a Phase 3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3% efficacy against the disease, including against the fast-spreading U.K. variant, but was found to be less effective against the South African variant.

Then we do, of course, have earnings.

Honeywell (HON) - Get Report posted net income of $1.36 billion, or $1.94 a share, vs. $1.59 billion, or $2.16 a share, in the comparable year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.07 a share, above the $2 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Chevron (CVX) - Get Report said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in December was pegged at 1 cent per share, down from a profit of $1.49 per share over the same period last year and well away from the Street consensus forecast of a 7 cent per share profit. Group revenues, Chevron said, fell 31.2% from last year to $25 billion, again missing analysts' estimates of $26.38 billion tally.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: