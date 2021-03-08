LIVE: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on GameStop, GE, Tech Selloff, Stock Market Monday

Jim Cramer's senior analyst for Action Alerts PLUS Jeff Marks and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk GameStop, GE and the tech selloff.

It's Monday yet again.

Jim Cramer is out this week, so Action Alerts PLUS senior portfolio analyst, Jeff Marks, is joining for the week.

So, what exactly do Marks and Katherine Ross have their eyes on for Monday's TheStreet Live?

General Electric

The company is reportedly close to an agreement to combine its jet-leasing business with AerCap--an Irish company--in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion.

Per The Wall Street Journal, the announcement is expected later Monday.

The deal would merge the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers during a tough time for the aviation business, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil

Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded above $70 a barrel for the first time since January 2020 after Saudi Arabia said its oil infrastructure came under missile and drone attack from Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia said the attacks were intercepted and oil output appeared to be unaffected, according to reports from Bloomberg and others, reported TheStreet's Joseph Woelfel.

GameStop & Ryan Cohen

GameStop, on Monday morning, announced that it has formed a new committee--a Stretgic Planning and Capitol Allocation Committee--which will include Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen.

The committee is looking to hire "...two executives to lead the Company’s customer care and e-commerce fulfillment functions, respectively."

Breaking down this news, it means that Cohen will be leading the shift to e-commerce, which plays right into one of the bullish thesis that investors on r/WallStreetBets have: Cohen can turn around GameStop and help lead it to success by shifting the company to focus on e-commerce.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.