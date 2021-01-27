LIVE: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on Starbucks, Boeing, Microsoft, Stock Wednesday

Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS senior portfolio analyst Jeff Marks are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Jim Cramer is out this morning, so Jeff Marks--senior portfolio analyst with Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS--has some big shoes to fill.

And while I'm still carefully watching the moves happening in GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC (AMC) - Get Report (and I still see you there, BlackBerry), there was an earnings bonanza last night.

We heard from Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and then we received Boeing's (BA) - Get Report earnings this morning.

Live at 10:30 ET: Marks breaks down GME, BA, MSFT, SBUX, AMD and more:

Let's start with Starbucks. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $6.75 billion with earnings of 61 cents per share. Analysts were expecting Starbucks to report revenue of $6.93 billion with earnings of 55 cents per share.

And Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer is leaving the company to take the helm as CEO of Walgreens.

Then there's Microsoft. The company reported profits for the three months ending in December, the company's fiscal second quarter, came in at $2.03 per share, a 34% increase from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.64 per share. Group revenues, Microsoft said, rose 17% to $43.1 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of $40.2 billion tally.

And, finally, Boeing. The company posted adjusted core loss for the three months ending in December was pegged at $15.25 per share, down from a profit of $2.33 per share over the same period last year and sharply lower than the Street consensus forecast of a loss of $1.80 per share. Boeing booked charges of more than $8 billion over the quarter including $6.5 billion linked to delays in the 777X wide-body jet, which won't be pushed into service until late 2023.

