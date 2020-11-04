LIVE: Jim Cramer's Advice for Investors as the Race to 270 Continues

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the election results and what they mean for your portfolio live.

It is Wednesday, Nov. 4 and the race to 270 is still on, meaning that neither former vice president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have enough electoral college votes to be declared a victor.

Currently, Biden has 224 electoral college votes and President Trump has 213.

So, with so much in the air, how can investors approach the election results we currently have as we await the next President?

Jim Cramer will be going live to discuss his thoughts and he'll be giving advice for investors at 10:30 A.M. ET Nov. 4:

President Donald Trump declared victory before either candidate hit the necessary 270 electoral college votes in a speech held at the White House at 2:20 am E.T. Wednesday morning as he held narrow leads in the key swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said. "This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop."

Around midnight on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden told supporters in Wilmington that a probable victory in Arizona, which Trump won handily in 2016, a narrow but growing lead in Wisconsin and still-to-be counted votes in the Rust Belt, meant the Democrats were "on track to win this election."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

More on the 2020 Election and Your Money: