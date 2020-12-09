TheStreet
LIVE: Jim Cramer on DoorDash, FireEye, Tesla, Stimulus Package, Stock Market Wednesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are live at 10:30 am E.T., Dec. 9 to talk everything moving the stock market Wednesday.
What's going on in the markets? Well, hope for stimulus is still buoying optimism. 

There was a $916 billion coronavirus relief proposal that was pitched by the White House.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pitched a stimulus plan to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a telephone call on Tuesday afternoon. The White House largely has been absent from aid negotiations since Election Day, leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to lead the discussions.

McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy both have put their support behind Mnuchin's offer. But Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, while noting the White House proposal marked "progress," said not including supplementary jobless benefits in the package was “unacceptable."

Jim Cramer is going live Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 A.M. ET to talk stimulus, FireEye  (FEYE) - Get Report, GameStop  (GME) - Get Report, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report, DoorDash  (DASH) - Get Report and more: 

And the Food & Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a positive initial review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The FDA is meeting on Thursday to decide whether or not to approve the emergency use authorization for the vaccine candidate.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Join Cramer at 11:30 A.M. ET LIVE TODAY for his monthly Action Alerts PLUS members-only conference call. 

