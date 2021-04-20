LIVE: Jim Cramer on Doge Day, Cathie Wood, SPACs, United Airlines

Doge Day, 4/20, United Airlines earnings, SPACs and the two separate markets are just some topics Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross will be discussing live at 10:30 a.m.

Should You Jump Into SPACs?

"SPACs have fallen out of favor on Wall Street, just as Cramer predicted, but that doesn't mean all SPACs are created equal. Monday, he highlighted one of the good ones, Altimeter Growth Capital (AGC) - Get Report, which will soon be merging with Grab, the dominant ride-sharing platform in Singapore and Southeast Asia," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

"Think of Grab as a combination of Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report, DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, as the company includes all three services. It enjoys 72% market share in ride-sharing, 50% in food delivery and 23% shares in the online wallet space," he continued. "Cramer said Grab is well run, growing fast and is making great strides towards profitability now that it has achieved the scale it needs."

Two Separate Markets

"We've got two markets, one is a house of pain and the other is a house pleasure. The house of pleasure has walls made of traditional stocks and holds up under any scrutiny, but the house of pain has been falling apart and today the walls came closing in," wrote Jim Cramer in his Real Money column.

"What are these two markets and how did they come about?Simple: you have the old timers who know when you have a moment of economic acceleration you have a whole host of stocks to buy, all sorts of good old-fashioned cyclicals and industrials that can make fortunes coming during the great awakening. These are the stocks that have powered the stock market to new highs. They are the stocks of the roaring twenties, the boom stocks that are your basic plays on economic revival," he continued.

