LIVE: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on Tesla, Cybersecurity, Disney+

Markets rebounded yesterday following the tech selloff.

Stocks finished in the green on Tuesday following a rebound in the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq, helped by falling bond yields, soared 3.69% and moved back into positive territory for the year. It was the index's biggest gain in four months.

Keeping an Eye on Tesla

A group of hackers have said that they viewed both live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses including Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report via administrative access to Silicon Valley start-up Verkada.

Swiss software developer Tillie Kottmann, who has gained attention for finding security flaws in mobile apps and other systems, showed Reuters recordings from inside a Tesla factory in China and a showroom in California. Additional footage came from an Alabama jail, hospital rooms, a police interview area, and a community gym, wrote TheStreet's Joe Woelfel.

Kottmann said the group's reasons for hacking are “lots of curiosity, fighting for freedom of information and against intellectual property, a huge dose of anti-capitalism, a hint of anarchism - and it’s also just too much fun not to do it.”

Disney+ Has 100 Million Subscribers in 16 Months

The company said that its Disney+ (DIS) - Get Report streaming service surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers just 16 months since its launch.

CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement during the company's virtual annual shareholders meeting.

"Our direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth," Chapek said in a statement.

The service launched in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019, and has quickly been rolled out across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore.

