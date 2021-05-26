LIVE: Jim Cramer on Uber, Ford, Exxon, GameStop, AMC

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss GameStop (GME) - Get Report, AMC (AMCX) - Get Report, Uber (UBER) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report, Exxon (XOM) - Get Report, Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report, Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, video game stocks and more live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

Let's Talk Ford

Ford said it will up its investment in electric vehicles to at least $30 billion by 2025, and will create a new division called "Ford Pro" that will focus on commercial vehicles and government customers. Ford also said it would deliver an 8% adjusted profit margin--a long held goal for the carmaker--by 2023.

“I’m excited about what Ford+ means for our customers, who will get new and better experiences by pairing our iconic, world-class vehicles with connected technology that constantly gets better over time,” CEO Jim Farely said. “We will deliver lower costs, stronger loyalty and greater returns across all our customers.

“This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we’re grabbing it with both hands,” he added.

How're the Video Game Stocks Looking?

"In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Bob Lang to see if the video game stocks can keep roaring now that the economy is reopening," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Lang first looked at a daily chart of Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, which just reported blowout earnings. He noted the steady pattern of higher highs and higher lows, denoting a healthy uptrend. He was also positive on the stock's relative strength indicator, or RSI, which confirmed there's more room to run."

"Next, Lang looked at a daily chart of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report, another game maker that just under-promised and over-delivered on earnings," he continued. "He said the stocks' sharp move higher blew past its moving-average resistance and is now above the 50-day moving average on strong volume. He was also bullish on the MACD momentum indicator and strong Chaikin Money Flow (CMF)."

