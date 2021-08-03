TheStreet home
Live: Jim Cramer on Under Armour, BP, DuPont, Eli Lilly, Clorox, COVID

Jim Cramer discusses COVID market sentiment, Under Armour, BP, DuPont, Eli Lilly, Clorox and more in Tuesday's video interview with TheStreet Live.
Markets moved higher at the open of trading Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.75 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 16.35 points and the S&P 500 was up 8.70 points

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed COVID market sentiment, millennial stocks, Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Report, BP, DuPont  (DD) - Get Report, Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Report, Clorox  (CLX) - Get Report and more.

Watch the full interview with TheStreet Live at 10:00 a.m. ET in the view below: 

Earnings Recap

BP 

BP increased its dividend and boosted its buyback program after earnings at the British oil and gas giant topped analysts' expectations. 

Clorox

Clorox reported adjusted earnings of 95 cents a share on revenue of $1.8 billion, missing estimates. The company warned that weakening pandemic fears were putting a dent in sales of various cleaning products. 

DuPont

DuPont reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 on revenue of $4.14 billion. 

DuPont is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio. 

Eli Lilly 

Eli Lilly reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion.

Under Armour

Under Armour reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $1.4 billion, exceeding estimates. The company also raised its full-year outlook "given the continued momentum." 

Friend of the Millennial? 

Following Square's  (SQ) - Get Report deal to buy "buy now, pay later" company Afterpay, Jim Cramer took to Real Money to explore the importance of catering to the millennial audience. 

"Figure out what millennials want - even if they can't afford it - and then give it to them. That's often how this market works and today the millennial caterers just went nuts with their love for millennial-related stocks," Cramer wrote. 

