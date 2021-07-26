TheStreet home
Live: Jim Cramer on Tesla, Lucid Motors, Amazon, Cryptocurrency

Jim Cramer joins TheStreet Live to discuss Tesla, Lucid Motors, Amazon, cryptocurrency and more in Monday's live video interview.
Author:

Markets opened ... to kick off a busy week of corporate earnings reports. This week, investors expect to hear from Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report, Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report, Facebook  (FB) - Get Report, Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report, Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Report, Ford  (F) - Get Report, McDonald's  (MCD) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report, Boeing  (BA) - Get Report, Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Report, PayPal  (PYPL) - Get Report, United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get Report and much more. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 36.67 points, the Nasdaq Composite was down 29.83 points and the S&P 500 was down 3.20 points. 

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Tesla's earnings report after the bell, Lucid Motors, Amazon, cryptocurrency, Hasbro  (HAS) - Get Report, Otis Worldwide  (OTIS) - Get Report, Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Report, Robinhood and much more. 

Watch the full interview with TheStreet Live at 10:00 a.m. ET in the video below: 

It's Electric

Electric vehicles are in focus as Tesla is set to report earnings after the bell after Lucid Motors begins trading on the Nasdaq. 

Tesla Earnings

Analysts expect Tesla to report second-quarter earnings of 94 cents a share on revenue of $11.53 billion. 

Tesla opened over a percent higher to $649.83 ahead of the report. 

Lucid Motors 

Lucid Motors begins trading Monday on the Nasdaq under the ticker "LCID."

The merger between special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital  (CCIV) - Get Report and Lucid Motors closed Friday after enough shareholder votes were secured following an extension of the voting deadline. 

Following the closure of the deal, Churchill Capital will delist from the New York Stock Exchange. 

"Lucid has further increased its momentum as we gear up to make the first customer deliveries of our Lucid Air lineup of electric sedans later this year," Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. 

Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Monday's Daily Rundown. 

