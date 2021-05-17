LIVE: Jim Cramer on AT&T, Discovery, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Inflation

Jim Cramer is discussing AT&T (T) - Get Report spinning off WarnerMedia into a new company that will merge with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report, his thoughts on inflation, Elon Musk and Bitcoin and his game plan for this week LIVE at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

Jay Powell & Inflation

"So let's say Jay Powell raises rates. Isn't that the goal of so many commentators, newsmakers, hedge fund, and money managers?" Jim Cramer wrote in his Real Money column.

"What happens? It's time to talk about cycles and what will occur if he decides that inflation isn't transitory and he gives up the good fight to keep rates low in order to put more people to work. After all he knows we can get to almost half in the percent of the current unemployed number and not be inflationary because it wasn't under President Trump. He knows that we could cut the percent of minority employment in half from about 10% to about 5% if he keeps the pedal to the metal because it can and has been done," he wrote. "The first thing that happens is the same people who have hectored him before hector him again, perhaps even louder."

Cramer's Game Plan

"[This] week's earnings all revolve around consumer spending, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. But before you start buying what will likely be strong sales, consider where your favorite retail stocks have come from. Some stocks have already run big going into earnings, while others have a lot of catching up to do," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

"Cramer's game plan starts on Monday with two electric vehicle stocks, Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report and Fisker (FSR) - Get Report. Lordstown has come under fire for overpromising, but Fisker has a better story to tell," he continued.

"Next, on Tuesday, the retail earnings start in earnest with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Macy's (M) - Get Report, as well as game maker Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on Walmart and Home Depot but felt it was still early for Macy's. He said Take-Two isn't going away anytime soon,' Rutt wrote.

