TheStreet home
JIM CRAMER
TheStreet home
ACTION ALERTS PLUSCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search
How Cramer Took Advantage of Monday’s Selloff: Action Alerts PLUS Sneak Peek
How Cramer Took Advantage of Monday’s Selloff: Action Alerts PLUS Sneak Peek
Publish date:

Video: Jim Cramer on Market Speculation, Bezos, Bitcoin, IBM, Nvidia

Jim Cramer discusses how market speculation is impacting stocks, the bitcoin selloff, Jeff Bezos' trip to space, IBM and Nvidia in Tuesday's live video interview.
Author:

After a steep market selloff Monday, stocks opened higher Tuesday. The Dow was up 49.68 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.34 points,  S&P 500 was up 8.64 points and Jeff Bezos was up in space. 

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed how market speculation is impacting stocks, the bitcoin selloff, Jeff Bezos' trip to space, IBM  (IBM) - Get Report, Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report and much more.

Watch the full interview with TheStreet Live in the video below:

Too Much Speculation and Too Little Stability?

Cramer told Mad Money viewers Monday that yesterday's selloff was a case of "too much speculation, too little stability and a raging COVID variant," Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money Recap. 

But did Monday's plunge mark an end of the euphoria or is more selling heading Wall Street's way?

On Real Money Monday, Cramer wrote that the market won't find a bottom until speculators are completely blown out. "Once the speculators are blown out and the stocks that are down huge start rallying along with those that that have already started, then we can find a trade-able bottom. We are close, but the speculators endure. These tortured souls can leave gracefully now, or get margined out when things really turn against them," Cramer wrote. 

TST Recommends

For a clear barometer of speculation, Cramer said to look no further than the "meme-a-day" stocks - small-cap names that are pushed higher by the Reddit cohort one day, only to lose all gains the following day. 

So what's the game plan, is it time to cut and run until the speculation runs its course? 

Cramer said that while the temptation is certainly there, now is actually the time to give your shopping list a look and do some buying... as long as you're doing your homework. 

“I can’t say I love the market, but if you don’t nibble on something, you’re foolish...You have to find something you like,” Cramer told TheStreet Live Monday. 

Speculation, however, isn't limited to stocks.

"Have you noticed how low bitcoin is and how it seems to be hanging by a thread? Once again a sign of speculative excess. I like bitcoin, but I want to see it wrenched out before I get in again," Cramer wrote. 

As of early Tuesday, Bitcoin traded at $29,630, more than halved from its all-time high in May.

Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Tuesday's Daily Rundown. 

nasdaq
INVESTING

Nasdaq Inc. Shares Rise on Plan to Spin Out Private Market

23. HCA Holdings Inc. (HCA)
INVESTING

HCA Healthcare Tops Estimates and Raises Estimates in Rebound

The Best Small Business Lender Is Square, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Square Launches Square Banking for Small Business Owners

Hong Kong Stocks Slide As Virus Fears Roil Markets While China Dents Hopes For Policy Easing
MARKETS

Dow Rises 500 Points as Wall Street Rebounds From Rout

What to Look for When Philip Morris (PM) Posts Q3 Earnings
INVESTING

Philip Morris Lower After Guidance Trails Expectations

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson, 3 Drug Distributors Near $26B Opioid Accord

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
INVESTING

Peloton Shifts Into High Gear on UnitedHealth Plan

Nike Lead
INVESTING

Nike Suppliers Cut Output in Vietnam Due to COVID Rules