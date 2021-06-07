Jim Cramer Returns to the NYSE: TheStreet Live Special Report

After more than a year away, Jim Cramer has returned to the New York Stock Exchange and TheStreet Live was with him to take in the moment.

Following more than a year away from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Jim Cramer made his return to the floor on Monday, June 7.

Amid the onset of the COVID pandemic, the NYSE closed its trading floor in March of 2020 and shifted to all-electronic trading. Traders began returning in May of 2020, but Cramer and the rest of the media world watched from a distance until enough vaccines made their way into distribution.

That day has finally come. Watch Cramer break down the feel from the floor and the stories dominating his attention with guest host and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst, Jeff Marks, in a TheStreet Live Special Report, airing at 11:00 a.m. ET:

While TheStreet Live and Jim Cramer continued to bring you the biggest financial news and the analysis you need to understand it throughout the pandemic, there’s something special about seeing Cramer back in his element.

Cramer will be back to breaking down the biggest market stories with Katherine Ross for both TheStreet and Action Alerts PLUS on Tuesday, June 8.

As we return a little closer to normal every day, we have tons of exciting developments in store for TheStreet Live and the rest of TheStreet video network.

Thanks for sticking with us throughout the pandemic, and for the next chapter.