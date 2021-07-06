Live: Jim Cramer on Oil Prices, Didi, Amazon, Best Stocks of 2021 (So Far)

Jim Cramer discusses oil's surge, cyberattacks, Didi, Amazon, Nvidia and what the top stocks of the second quarter tell him about the rest of 2021.

As Wall Street returns from the long weekend, Jim Cramer has a thing or two on his watchlist.

In Tuesday's stock market breakdown, Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discuss oil, Didi (DIDI) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, cyberattacks and what the best stocks of the second quarter tell him about the rest of 2021.

Watch the full interview live at 10:00 a.m. in the video below:

All About Oil

No deal. Oil approached the highest levels since November 2014 after OPEC and its allies failed to reach an agreement for August and beyond.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, traded early Tuesday at $76.44 a barrel, a jump of 1.7%. It hit a high earlier of $76.98 a barrel, TheStreet's Joseph Woelfel reported.

The United Arab Emirates reportedly found fault with other members' desires to extend production cuts until the end of 2022, leading leaders to walk away from the five-day virtual meeting without a deal.

Ahead of the dissolution of the meeting, Cramer expressed concern over the price of oil and its subsequent impact on freight. "If oil continues to dominate then...freight is going to be a major problem. We have to take freight off the table. It's the single worst commodity that's going to hurt us," Cramer told TheStreet Live Thursday.

In a tweet Tuesday, Cramer said markets have yet to full address the impact of the surge in oil.

Lessons From the Best of the Best

Hindsight is 20/20 and Cramer said it's time to take advantage of the fact.

In his latest column on Real Money, Cramer dug into the top performing stocks of the second quarter to help chart the direction of the bull market for the rest of 2021. His top takeaway? The easiest answer isn't always the right stock pick.

"You would believe, for example, that the best-performing stocks would be the re-opening stocks. That would be almost totally wrong with nine of out of 10 stocks having little to do with the great re-opening and more stocks having to do with the impact of the pandemic as it lingers on," Cramer wrote.

Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Tuesday's Daily Rundown.