Live: Jim Cramer on the Fed Minutes, Amazon, Microsoft, Didi

Jim Cramer breaks down oil, the Fed minutes, Amazon, Microsoft, Didi and more in Wednesday's live video interview with Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks.

Markets opened higher Wednesday as investors await the minutes from the Fed's June meeting.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed the Fed minutes, oil, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Didi (DIDI) - Get Report and much more.

Watch the full interview live at 10:00 a.m. ET in the video below:

The Art of the Contrarian

On Mad Money Tuesday, Cramer outlined the three types of stocks to buy during a selloff, highlighting Amazon as an example.

Amazon stock closed at a record high Tuesday after the Department of Defense announced it would scrap the hotly-contested JEDI contract. The Pentagon is replacing JEDI with the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC) project and opening up the contract to multiple potential vendors including Amazon, Microsoft and other leaders in the cloud space.

"Shares of Amazon are up 15% over just the past month and Cramer said the momentum remains strong. Investors can also consider names like Apple, another Action Alerts PLUS holding that ended up 1.4% by the close, Scott Rutt noted in his Mad Money Recap.

Didi and the Plight of the Chinese IPO

More bad news for Didi as the stock continued its decline in premarket trading Wednesday after the Chinese ride-hailing app was removed from WeChat and Alipay.

The stock declined as much as 20% Tuesday as China met big tech with increased scrutiny.

In a recent column on Real Money, Cramer called Didi the final straw in the complicated story of the Chinese IPO.

"We have been patsies for too long. I understand that we thought commerce would open up China to eventual democracy.It did the opposite.Time to recognize that and what happened with Didi and simply declare no more offerings, period," Cramer wrote.

