Jim Cramer discusses earnings from from Micron and Sherwin-Williams as well as Jamie Dimon, the debt ceiling, Lucid, Boeing and more in Wednesday's interview with TheStreet.

Stocks opened higher Wednesday after Tuesday marked yet another day of steep selling on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 88.61 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 63.25 points and the S&P 500 was up 16.23 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) - Get Sherwin-Williams Company Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report Jamie Dimon, the debt ceiling, Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report and much more.

Political Headwinds Abound

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a Thursday date for a floor vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which she previously said would only occur if she had the votes to pass it. Democrats have remained a house divided as progressives and moderates debate the price tag of President Biden's $3.5 trillion agenda.

Pelosi said she will split the two bills Tuesday, walking back an earlier promise that infrastructure would not pass without the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, which has been touted as the 'human infrastructure bill.' Progressive Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have since said they will vote "no" on infrastructure following the decoupling of the bills.

Meanwhile, Democratic congress members aim to prevent a government shutdown and lift or suspend the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling as Republicans largely refuse to raise the debt limit. Senate Republicans have blocked votes to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

Action must be taken by midnight Thursday in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.

JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report CEO Jamie Dimon called the congressional approach to the debt ceiling "potentially catastrophic" in an interview with Reuters, calling the ongoing political rhetoric an expensive distraction that forces the bank to prepare for a doomsday scenario. “Every single time this comes up, it gets fixed, but we should never even get this close. I just think this whole thing is mistaken and one day we should just have a bipartisan bill and get rid of the debt ceiling. It’s all politics,” Dimon said.

Outside of legislation, Jerome Powell begins his second day of congressional testimony Wednesday, after Senator Elizabeth Warren called the Fed chair a "dangerous man" and said she would oppose his renomination Tuesday.

Micron Gets Chipped By Supply Constraints

Amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage, Micron said supply chain disruptions would impact its sales forecast for the current quarter when the chipmaker reported quarterly earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Micron forecast fiscal first quarter revenues of $7.65 billion, well below analysts' estimates of $8.6 billion.

The company makes both DRAM chips for personal computers and data centers as well as NAND memory chips.

Despite a fourth quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on sales of $8.27 billion, Micron stock was down 3.19% to $70.77 as of the open of trading Wednesday.

Sherwin-Williams Paints a Supply Chain Fiasco

Supply chain disruptions made another appearance Tuesday when paint and coatings company Sherwin-Williams issued a warning on its third quarter results.

Sherwin-Williams said that its third-quarter results will be hurt by ongoing supply constraints and inflation. The company said it expects third quarter sales to be “down slightly” compared with a year earlier.

“The persistent and industry-wide raw material availability constraints and pricing inflation we have previously reported have worsened, and we do not expect to see improved supply or lower raw material pricing in our fourth quarter as anticipated,” John G. Morikis, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Our suppliers are now reporting that the impacts of Hurricane Ida are more severe and will be longer lasting than initially thought."

'Off Without a Hitch'

Boeing said a 737 Max test flight in China "went off without a hitch" last month as it looks to have the plan cleared for service in the country. Sherry Carbary, president of Boeing China, said she hopes China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) will make a decision on the 737 Max by end of year.

The CAAC grounded the jet in 2019 following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. U.S. carriers, including Southwest, resumed flights of the 737 Max in the spring of 2021.

Boeing is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio.

