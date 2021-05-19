LIVE: Jim Cramer on Market Selloff and Bitcoin Plunge

Jim Cramer discusses the crypto selloff, Target (TGT) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report earnings, travel stocks and more live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

Cramer's Thoughts on the Selloff in Crypto and the Markets

"How much of the decline in the market has to do with the plummeting of all sorts of alternative currencies or assets or cult stocks or whatever? When you see Bitcoin or Ethereum or the stock of Tesla (TSLA) rolling over does it impact the entire stock market?" Cramer wrote in his Real Money column. "I would like to think that when tens of billions of dollars of an asset like Bitcoin gets obliterated there's a cause and effect between the S&P 500 and the losses sustained."

"As for Tesla, AMC (AMC) and GameStop (GME) ? Here's my take? Tesla's too big to keep in the air but AMC and GameStop aren't. It doesn't matter what Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC, does, the bulls suffered through the gigantic stock offering and came out the other side, regardless of the box office receipts, or lack thereof. The Take-Two (TTWO) numbers were fabulous last night, augmented by the wind down of sales to brick and mortar, think GameStop, but that doesn't matter either because the bulls in GameStop want it to go up and are willing it to go up with stimulus checks. They will go down without another stimulus bill. Maybe they should be called Biden stocks," he continued.

Time to Buy Travel & Leisure Stocks?

"The baton has been passed from the stay-at-home stocks to the travel and leisure names, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. But it's still not too late to cash in on the transition, Cramer added, as many of these stocks are only just now getting started," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

That's why Cramer said it's time to buy Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report, which finally received approval to sail again. He also recommended Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report as a play on Las Vegas and Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report which will profit from the reopening of movies, theme parks and cruises," he continued. "Cramer was also bullish on AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report after the company's recent secondary offering of stock. Beauty is also a hot category, with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report making Cramer's list, along with Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report."

Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Wednesday’s Daily Rundown.