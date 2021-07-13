Video: Jim Cramer on JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, PepsiCo, Boeing, CPI

Jim Cramer discusses earnings from JPMorgan, PepsiCo and Goldman Sachs as well as Boeing and the latest CPI data in Tuesday's live video interview.

Markets opened lower after the June read on the consumer price index came in higher than expected. The Dow was down 11.50 points, the Nasdaq Composite was down 14.17 points and the S&P 500 was done 5.94 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report and much more.

Take a Sip of PepsiCo Earnings

PepsiCo exceeded expectations across the board and raised guidance when it reported its quarterly earnings ahead of Tuesday's opening bell.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.72, up 30% from the same period last year and easily surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.53 per share

Revenue rose 20.5.% to $19.22 billion, beating forecasts of $17.98 billion. Beverage sales increased 24% from the first quarter of 2020 as the reopening of entertainment venues bolstered sales.

Bank Earnings Recap

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs led the banks in reporting earnings with results from Morgan Stanley MS, Citigroup C, Wells Fargo WFC and more expected later this week.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan reported earnings per share of $3.78, up 174% from the same period last year and exceeding the consensus forecast of $3.18 per share. Revenue of $31.4 billion also surpassed analysts' estimates of $29.9 billion.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs blew away analyst estimates with earnings per share of $15.02 on revenue of $15.4 billion.

