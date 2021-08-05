Video: Jim Cramer on Robinhood, Moderna, Roku, Etsy, Wynn, EVs

Jim Cramer discusses Robinhood, Roku, Etsy, Moderna, Wynn, the electric vehicle space and much more in Thursday's video interview with TheStreet Live.

Markets opened higher Thursday ahead of Friday's hotly anticipated July jobs report. Economists polled by FactSet expecting the U.S. to have added 862,500 jobs in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 97.67 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.44 points and the S&P 500 was up 11.58 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report, Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Wynn (WYNN) - Get Report, the electric vehicle space ahead of a closely watched White House event, the strength of the consumer and much more.

Earnings Recap:

Etsy

Etsy reported adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents on revenue of $528.9 million, exceeding estimates. After having sales growth double for the last four quarters, Etsy reported revenue growth of 23.4%, sparking the fear that pandemic growth may be waning.

As of the open of trading Thursday, Etsy plunged over 12% to $176.79.

Moderna

Moderna reported adjusted earnings of $6.46 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion. The company boosted its forecast for 2021 vaccine sales to around $20 billion after reporting $4.2 billion in vaccine sales for the quarter.

Roku

Roku reported an adjusted profit of 52 cents per share on revenue of $645.1 million, exceeding estimates. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report earnings of 13 cents a share on revenue of $618.8 million

However, Roku reported a slight miss on subscriber growth with 55.1 million active accounts versus expectations of 55.7 million.

The 17.4 billion hours of reported streaming also fell flat of analyst expectations of 19.4 billion and were weaker than the 18.4 billion reported in the prior quarter.

Wynn

Wynn reported an adjusted loss of $1.12 a share on revenue of $990.1 million, noting a strong return of guests to its Las Vegas and Boston Harbor locations.

Wynn is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio.

