Watch: Jim Cramer on CPI, GameStop, Cleveland-Cliffs, Tether

Much ado about inflation?

Markets opened higher after Consumer Price Index Data for May came in at 0.6%, a slight increase from April's read.

Jim Cramer joined Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks to discuss inflation, GameStop (GME) - Get Report, Clean Energy (CLNE) - Get Report, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report, RH (RH) - Get Report, Tether and much more.

GameStop: Cramer Is Still Waiting for a Plan

GameStop stock fell in premarket trading Thursday after the company reported a narrower than expected first quarter loss and added two former Amazon executives to the C-Suite. The company also announced plans to sell another 5 million shares and disclosed a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26 for a "voluntary production of documents."

However, Cramer took to Twitter to tell his followers that GameStop isn't an earnings story. As he has been for months, Cramer is still focused on seeing a full turnaround plan for the video game retailer.

Cramer Calls RH 'Best in Show'

RH was up upwards of 6% after the high-end furniture retailer topped analysts' estimates for first-quarter earnings and boosted its forecast for the year, benefitting from the strong housing market.

The company also raised its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2021 to a range of 25% to 30% versus prior estimates of 15% to 20%.

"The un-masking of the general public could lead to a Roaring Twenties type of consumer exuberance," CEO and chairman Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders.

