Stocks opened higher Wednesday amid a volatile trading week on Wall Street as China's second largest property developer, Evergrande, cut a deal with creditors as its first round of debt comes due Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 197.71 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 54.68 points and the S&P 500 was up 21.81 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision, Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report, FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report, Zoom (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report, DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report and much more.

All Eyes Turn to the Fed

The Federal Reserve is expected to release its latest rates decision following the conclusion of its two-day September meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will then issue a policy statement and answer questions from reporters.

While no major changes are expected during this meeting, analysts will be closely watching for any guidance from the Fed on the timeline for tapering its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

In a recent interview with TheStreet Live, Cramer said he expects upswings in COVID cases to keep the central bank on the sidelines.

According to the latest CDC data, the 7-day moving average of daily new COVID cases is 146,182, marking a 6.1% increase from last week.

The DOJ Zooms in on Zoom

The Justice Department is investigating Zoom Video Communications and its deal to buy Five9 (FIVN) - Get Five9 Inc. Report for $15 billion, citing potential national security risks because of the company's ties to China.

The DOJ asked its Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the U.S. Telecommunications Service Sector to review a license application to see if the deal "poses a risk to national security or law enforcement interest," according to a letter posted on the Federal Communications Commission's website.

Is Adobe a Victim of Its Own Success?

Adobe stock moved lower after the company's earnings and outlook topped Wall Street expectations, but recurring revenue figures failed to impress analysts.

Annual recurring revenue, a software-as-a-service metric, came in at $11.67 billion against FactSet estimates of $11.65 billion.

Cramer took to Twitter to ponder whether Adobe is simply being measured too severely against its own success.

As of the open of trading, Adobe stock was down 3.98% to $620.17.

FedEx Delivers Disappointing Earnings

FedEx issued weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and trimmed its full-year profit forecast. The world's largest package company reported adjusted earnings of $4.37 per share on revenue of $22 billion, missing top line expectations of $4.91 per share.

Citing tightness in the labor market, COO Raj Subramaniam announced plans to hire around 90,000 workers for the holiday shipping period.

As of the open of trading Wednesday, FedEx was down 7.59% to $232.94.

DraftKings Doubles Down on Its Entain Gamble

DraftKings upped its bid for British gaming giant Entain to around $22.4 billion amid potential opposition from rival MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International (MGM) Report.

The offer is now more than double the $11 billion approach from MGM, Entain's U.S. joint-venture partner, TheStreet's Martin Baccardax reported.

