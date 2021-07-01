Markets pointed higher on the first day of the third quarter, with the S&P 500 posting a record high at the opening bell.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Micron (MU) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Krispy Kreme, small businesses and much more.

Watch the full interview in the video below live at 10:00 a.m:

Time to Think Small?

Before, during and eventually, after COVID, Jim Cramer has and will continue to express the importance of small businesses to the economy.

In a Real Money column Wednesday, Cramer argued that there's a very simple reason to keep your eye on Main Street: Small businesses are the ones doing the hiring.

"They grow the top line by hiring. They need people to make more and sell more," Cramer wrote.

So how can you invest in small businesses, which are largely private enterprises? On Mad Money Wednesday, Cramer said to look at the public companies that are fueling entrepreneurship and small business success. Cramer named Square (SQ) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report and more.

And there's always the easiest way of supporting small. "I say let's help them out. Shop small. And let's keep this engine going," Cramer wrote.

The Chip Shortage Strikes Again

The global chip shortage didn't just go away, and Ford (F) - Get Report gave investors a reminder.

Ford is suspending production at the Michigan factory that is building its Bronco SUV. The automaker said it is diverting its chip supply to nearly completed vehicles.

Ford said the plant that produces the Bronco and Ranger pickup will be shut the weeks of July 5 and July 26.

