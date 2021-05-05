LIVE: Jim Cramer on Dogecoin, Yellen, Honest Company, GM

Jim Cramer discusses his thoughts on UPS (UPS) - Get Report, and the gambling stocks after Caesar's (CZR) - Get Report reported earnings. He's also discussing Dogecoin ahead of Elon Musks SNL appearance on Saturday, and his latest thoughts on IPOs LIVE at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

Are We In a No-Win Situation?

That's what Jim Cramer dug into in his Real Money column from Tuesday.

"Was it all Janet Yellen? When the Treasury head says that rates may have to rise because of overheating, you are going to get plenty a negative reaction, and that's just what's happening today," he wrote. "I think we are at a critical juncture where we are going to lose the sunshine patriots and the summer soldiers. They are going to clear out because they can't take the pain. And I can't blame them as they are getting their clock cleaned."

"It is hard to figure out what to do. Take tech. Half the people seem to be selling, because the shortage in chips is playing havoc with the entire supply chain, including other tech companies and the other half are selling, because they believe that there will be so many chips produced this time next year that this is the peak," Cramer continued.

UPS Vs. FedEx

"In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Dan Fitzpatrick over the charts of package delivery giants FedEx (FDX) - Get Report and UPS (UPS) - Get Report. According to Cramer, UPS is the better company, but according to Fitzpatrick, FedEx has the better stock," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.

"Looking at a daily chart of UPS, Fitzpatrick noted that after building a base for months, UPS shares have recently surged 22%, well above their 50-day moving average. He felt the stock was now overextended and needed a pullback before resuming higher. Cramer disagreed, positing that any pullback would be small, making now the time to buy," he continued. "Turning to FedEx, Fitzpatrick said that like UPS, shares have been also building a base, then breaking out to the upside, albeit in a more measured fashion. He felt that $365 a share could be achieved as the stock is not as overextended as UPS."

