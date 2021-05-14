LIVE: Jim Cramer on Disney, Coinbase, Plug Power, Markets Friday

Jim Cramer discusses Disney (DIS) - Get Report and Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report earnings, why he likes Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report, his thoughts on Elon Musk and Dogecoin and his thoughts on the markets live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

Disney Earnings

Disney reported earnings of 79 cents per share, a 32% increase year-over-year, on revenue of $15.61 billion. Analysts were expecting Disney to report earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $15.86 billion.

"We’re pleased to see more encouraging signs of recovery across our businesses, and we remain focused on ramping up our operations while also fueling long-term growth for the Company," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

And Then There's Coinbase

"For one of his "Executive Decision" segments, Cramer checked in Alesia Haas, CFO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Report, which dipped 6.5% Thursday," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Haas said that cryptocurrencies are attracting investors of all ages, demographics and geographies. They are quickly becoming an appealing asset class for all investors. While bitcoin is the oldest and most well-known, Haas noted that there's a long tail of other currencies and Coinbase aims to become a platform to trade all assets that meet their listing standards."



"When asked about those standards, Haas said that Coinbase has always worked closely with regulators and encourages increased regulation to ensure there is trust in the system and a level playing field for everyone," he continued. "Is cryptocurrency here to stay? Haas said she sees it becoming mainstream, but also sees it evolving. That's why they continue to promote educational resources on their website to help everyone learn more."

Time to Unmask This Rally?

"Did the Centers for Disease Control give us an all-clear sign today, a sign that the pandemic is over for those who have been vaccinated - and you can go back to normal life? It sure seems like it, as those of us who have gotten jabbed can get rid of our masks and stand next to each other and maybe even, if you don't mind risky behavior, shake hands or even hug," wrote Cramer in his Real Money column on Thursday night.

"One thing is certain: The CDC told you that you are going to get clobbered if you own stocks of companies that do well when America is closed, and you have to buy stocks of companies that do well when the economy roars. As CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, "Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing," he continued.

"I don't blame you for being confused. Director Walensky is the same person who broke down in tears on March 30, and said "I'm going to lose the script, and I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," Cramer wrote. "You could say her impending doom comment worked, it scared us into getting vaccinated. Or you can say that this is one of the most confusing moments you can ever recall."

