Live Video: Jim Cramer on the Delta Variant, Pfizer, Boeing, Biden

Following Thursday's decline, stocks opened higher Friday with the Dow up 191.75 points, Nasdaq up 15.96 and the S&P 500 up 18.41.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed the market risk of the Delta variant, President Biden's executive order on big tech, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report and much more.

Watch the full video interview live at 10:00 a.m. ET:

Have Markets Priced in the Delta Variant?

Mary Daly, the president of the Federal Reserve bank of San Francisco, told the Financial Times that the delta variant of the coronavirus and low vaccination rates in some areas of the world pose a threat to the global economic recovery.

“I think one of the biggest risks to our global growth going forward is that we prematurely declare victory on Covid,” Daly told the Financial Times.

Cramer attributed much of Thursday's market selloff to the delta variant in Thursday's episode of CNBC's Mad Money. "America has one of the best vaccination programs in the world and we're still getting hammered by the delta variant of COVID. Just imagine how bad the situation is in the rest of the world and you'll understand why investors are selling," Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money Recap.

Earlier Thursday on TheStreet Live, Cramer touched on the continued market threat of COVID, referencing the psychological impact banning spectators from the upcoming Olympics had on sellers.

Olympic organizers banned spectators for the upcoming Games Thursday after Japan declared a state of emergency to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.

“Watching the futures between 4 and 5 a.m. [Thursday], the market looked ugly but not so ugly," Cramer said.

Amid looming fears of the Delta variant, Pfizer said it would request U.S. emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

"As seen in real world data released from the Israel Ministry of Health, vaccine efficacy in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease has declined six months post-vaccination, although efficacy in preventing serious illnesses remains high," Pfizer said in a statement.

In a joint statement Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully-vaccinated people don't currently need a booster shot, though further studies are being conducted and the situation could evolve.

"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," the FDA and CDC said.

