LIVE: Jim Cramer on Virgin Galactic, Beyond Meat, Cryptocurrency

Jim Cramer is discussing the analyst notes on Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report and Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report, Virgin Galactic's (SPCE) - Get Report successful test flight, his thoughts on cryptocurrencies and the markets live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

What Does the Consumer Tell Us About the Economy

"Here's what it is not: the most dangerous time for investing ever. The fate of the western world's capitalist forces are not at stake because of the current bout of inflation. The U.S. government's debt isn't going to cause the stock market to tumble. A soft landing from this sonic booming economy is more likely than not once supply chains are resolved and unemployment benefits recede. The Fed hasn't tied its hands by making any projections. Only the journalists think that Jay Powell must be held to his amorphous words," Cramer wrote in his Real Money column. "Yet the worries keep piling on. This kind of inflation is part of the reason: it's at the pump, the supermarket, the restaurant, the car dealer and the house hunt. It does feel 360."

"First, Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan's comments on Mad Money about the state of the consumer seem to go unheralded. They shouldn't be. The American consumer is both saving at a record rate and spending at a record rate. It seems that the former is more robust than the latter, so even with prices escalating the consumer as told to us by the one that touches one out of every two households in America, is more sound than anytime anyone can recall. An extended, indebted, defaulting consumer is a dangerous one. This one isn't. The savings rate also tells you that the Baby Boomers, who were supposed to be pulling money out of the market, haven't done so to any real stretch. Again, very good for the market," he continued.

Jim Cramer's Earnings Gameplan

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday with Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report, the EV maker that's burned investors in the past, which is why Cramer's not recommending it," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

On Tuesday we'll hear from AutoZone (AZO) - Get Report, Intuit (INTU) - Get Report and Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on all three, but noted that Toll Brothers needs to be perfect to head higher.

Next, on Wednesday, it's earnings from Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) - Get Report in retail. We'll also hear from Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, Okta (OKTA) - Get Report and Workday (WDAY) - Get Report in tech, as well as Mondelez (MDLZ) - Get Report in food. Cramer was particularly bullish on Mondelez.

So, which ones is he focused on? Find out in the video above.

Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Monday's Daily Rundown.