Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Salesforce, Snowflake, Cybersecurity, Jackson Hole

Jim Cramer discusses Salesforce, Snowflake, corporate cybersecurity commitments, Jackson Hole and much more in Thursday's video interview with TheStreet Live.

Stocks opened mixed Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prepares to speak virtually Friday at a meeting of the world's financial elite in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 42.17 points, the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.98 points and the S&P 500 was down 2.95 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, corporate cybersecurity commitments, Jackson Hole and much more.

Watch the full interview with TheStreet Live in the video below at 10:00 a.m. E.T:

This is our last show of the month. We look forward to seeing you on September 8.

Earnings Recap

Salesforce

Salesforce topped earnings estimated and raised its revenue guidance for the third quarter and the full year. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.

On "Mad Money" Wednesday, CEO Marc Benioff told Cramer that new clients like IKEA are undergoing digital transformations that require tools like sales, service, commerce and marketing clouds, all of which will soon be integrated with Slack to ease communications.

Snowflake

Cloud software company Snowflake reported a second-quarter loss of 64 cents a share on revenue of $272.2 million, up 104% from a year earlier.

Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman told Cramer on "Mad Money" that Snowflake doesn't create demand for its products, it enables it. A lot more is possible with Snowflake when technology no longer holds companies back, Slootman said.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.24 on revenue of over $1.94 billion. Revenue grew 30.7% in the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Committing to Cybersecurity

Following a White House meeting with President Joe Biden, companies across the spectrum of corporate America have made commitments in the fight to enhance U.S. cybersecurity. Here are some highlights:

Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report committed $20 billion over five years to cybersecurity enhancements with $150 million set aside to help U.S. agencies upgrade protections.

Alphabet

The Google (GOOGL) - Get Report parent pledged $10 billion over five years to strengthen cybersecurity and said it would train 100,000 Americans in IT support and data analytics among other fields.

IBM

IBM (IBM) - Get Report said it would train 150,000 people in cybersecurity skills in three years and would partner with historically Black colleges and universities as part of the effort.

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report said its Web Services division is planning to give account holders free multi-factor authentication devices.

There's Always a Bull Market Somewhere?

Cramer took to Real Money to write that if investors actually take the time to do their homework and look at stocks, rather than listen to Fedspeak, they would see opportunities abound.

"So, you can wait for the grand poobah to come down from a virtual Mount Teton or you can hang on every tidbit of money supply or fed bond buying, or you can run with the bulls. You know which one I am choosing," Cramer wrote.

One bull market you might not be thinking about?

"You know the most unknown bull market? Agriculture. Anything ag -- from machinery to fertilizer. I have long been a favorite of Agco (AGCO) - Get Report, but that Deere (DE) - Get Report call last week? It was extraordinary. I scoffed at legendary money manager Cathie Wood, when she said she was buying Deere for its tech. I owe her an apology. The tech that Deere talked about was truly revolutionary and will save farmers billions of dollars in wages, while doing the job more efficiently. It's still a buy," Cramer wrote.

