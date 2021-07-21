TheStreet home
Live: Jim Cramer on Chipotle, J&J, Netflix, FAANG, Bed Bath & Beyond

Jim Cramer discusses earnings from Chipotle, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and much more in Wednesday's live video interview.
Markets opened higher Wednesday after Tuesday's rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 179.42 points, the S&P 500 was up 18.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.36 points. 

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Chipotle  (CMG) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report, Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report, Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Report and much more.

Watch Wednesday's interview with TheStreet Live at 10:00 a.m. ET in the video below:

All About Earnings

Investors are digesting a slew of earnings from Netflix, Chipotle, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report, Crown Castle  (CCI) - Get Report, Verizon  (VZ) - Get Report, Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Report and much more. 

Netflix

The streaming giant reported earnings of $2.97 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion, missing earnings expectations despite reporting global net subscriptions ahead of estimates.

Chipotle

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.46 on revenue of $1.89 billion, exceeding analyst estimates. 

 Johnson & Johnson 

Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 on revenue of $23.3 billion,  beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. 

Did Someone Say 'Turnaround?' 

Company turnarounds were on Cramer's mind ahead of a Mad Money interview with Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton Tuesday. 

Cramer took to Real Money to explain why turnarounds can be so challenging with a focus on Tritton and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. 

"I am betting with, not against, both men. Too much good happening. Too little bad. That's how successful turnarounds start and I see exactly that with both IBM and Bed Bath & Beyond, Cramer wrote.  

Watch Cramer's AAP Call - Live Today at 11:30 a.m. ET

And just like that it's that time again. Cramer's monthly members-only Action Alerts PLUS call kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 21. Cramer and Marks will share their latest worldview and go over the core holdings of the AAP portfolio. 

Most importantly, they will be taking and answering YOUR questions.

If you haven't tried AAP yet, consider this your opportunity. Here's how to watch. 

