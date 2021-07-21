Live: Jim Cramer on Chipotle, J&J, Netflix, FAANG, Bed Bath & Beyond

Jim Cramer discusses earnings from Chipotle, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and much more in Wednesday's live video interview.

Markets opened higher Wednesday after Tuesday's rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 179.42 points, the S&P 500 was up 18.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.36 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Chipotle (CMG) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report and much more.

All About Earnings

Investors are digesting a slew of earnings from Netflix, Chipotle, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Crown Castle (CCI) - Get Report, Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report and much more.

Netflix

The streaming giant reported earnings of $2.97 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion, missing earnings expectations despite reporting global net subscriptions ahead of estimates.

Chipotle

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.46 on revenue of $1.89 billion, exceeding analyst estimates.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 on revenue of $23.3 billion, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Did Someone Say 'Turnaround?'

Company turnarounds were on Cramer's mind ahead of a Mad Money interview with Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton Tuesday.

Cramer took to Real Money to explain why turnarounds can be so challenging with a focus on Tritton and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

"I am betting with, not against, both men. Too much good happening. Too little bad. That's how successful turnarounds start and I see exactly that with both IBM and Bed Bath & Beyond, Cramer wrote.

