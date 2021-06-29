TheStreet home
Live: Jim Cramer on Cathie Wood's Bitcoin ETF, Facebook, United Airlines

Watch Jim Cramer give his take on Cathie Wood's Bitcoin ETF, Facebook, Morgan Stanley, United Airlines and much more.
Stocks opened mixed with the Dow up 139.39 points, the Nasdaq down 9.41 and the S&P 500 up 6.91. 

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Facebook  (FB) - Get Report, Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Report, United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report, Cathie Wood's Bitcoin ETF, the markets and much more. 

Watch the full interview live at 10:00 a.m. ET in the video below: 

One ETF to Rule Them All?

On Monday, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin ETF. ARK Invest will partner with 21Shares U.S. LLC., with the ETF trading under ticker "ARKB."

If ARK receives a nod from the SEC, it will be the first Bitcoin ETF to achieve approval in the U.S. 

Facebook Joins the $1 Trillion Club 

Facebook closed with a market capitalization of over $1 trillion after a federal judge dismissed two antitrust lawsuits filed by the federal government and a coalition of states attorneys general. 

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington D.C. said the Federal Trade Commission failed to prove that Facebook is a social networking monopoly. 

“Although the court does not agree with all of Facebook’s contentions here, it ultimately concurs that the agency’s complaint is legally insufficient and must therefore be dismissed,” Boasberg wrote, according to a Bloomberg report.

The FTC can refile the complaint within 30 days. 

As of the open of trading Tuesday, Facebook was about flat at $355.01 after closing up more than four percent Monday. 

Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Tuesday's Daily Rundown. 

