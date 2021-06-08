Watch: Jim Cramer on Apple, Biogen, Bitcoin, Inflation, Meme Stocks

Another day, another dose of inflation fears? Markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday with the the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 19 points, or 0.06%, to 34,611, the S&P 500 rising 0.13% and the Nasdaq jumping 0.44%.

Jim Cramer joined Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to break down the biggest stories impacting Wall Street.

Watch Cramer discuss inflation, cryptocurrencies, meme stocks, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and much more in the video below at 11:30 a.m. ET:

Meme Stocks and a New Form of Capitalism?

Cramer took to Real Money to break down his latest thoughts on AMC (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop (GME) - Get Report and his crusade to understand and support the mission of meme stock investors.

"I think we have to re-define this new form of capitalism for what it is: find a stock where the sellers are braindead or shorting the stock -- betting against it -- and blitz the stock higher in concert and simply run right over anyone who gets in your way," Cramer wrote.

All That Glitters Isn't Bitcoin?

Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low Tuesday and other digital tokens including Ethereum, Cardano and XRP, TheStreet's M. Corey Goldman reported.

Bitcoin's infallibility has come into question after the U.S. seized almost all of the ransom Colonial Pipeline paid to hacker group DarkSide.

Yesterday on TheStreet, Jim Cramer said crypto can be used as a hedge amid increased inflation fears, and may even make a better hedge than traditional assets like gold. Should Bitcoin still receive the gold treatment?

Much Ado About Apple?

While Apple's yearly WWDC event left some on Wall Street wanting more, a slew of changes are on the way to your operating systems, and yes, if nothing else, Apple let you know that privacy is key.

