Live: Jim Cramer on AT&T, Airline Earnings, Biogen, Crypto, Uber

Jim Cramer discusses earnings from Biogen, AT&T, the airlines and the rails, as well as cryptocurrency and Uber in Thursday's TheStreet Live video interview.
Author:

Markets opened mixed Thursday as economic optimism from a strong corporate earnings season was overshadowed by inflation concerns as weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 114.63 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 31.85 points and the S&P down 4.91 points. 

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed earnings from Biogen  (BIIB) - Get Report, AT&T  (T) - Get Report, Union Pacific  (UNP) - Get Report, CSX  (CSX) - Get Report, Southwest  (LUV) - Get Report, American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Report  and Crown Castle  (CCI) - Get Report, as well as cryptocurrency following the B-Word Conference, which saw a meeting of Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood, and Uber's  (UBER) - Get Report deal to buy Transplace.  

Watch the full interview with TheStreet Live at 10:00 a.m. ET in the video below: 

Earnings Recap

American Airlines

American reported an adjusted loss of $1.69 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion. The airliner did not follow United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report in predicting a return to profit later this year. 

Ahead of the latest earnings from American, Cramer took to Real Money to discuss the reversal of mentality in terms of the airline stocks. 

"Which brings me to hindsight, something that's so bogus that it drives me crazy. Last year we were looking at certain bankruptcies for not just United but all of our airlines, even possibly the best of the best, Southwest Air. It was a given they had to go, because it was a given that you would get COVID if you flew. Sometimes I wonder if people even recall those days, the days when we thought planes were death traps," Cramer wrote. 

AT&T

AT&T reported adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $44 billion, exceeding estimates on the top and bottom lines. 

TST Recommends

The company boosted its full-year revenue guidance, as it continues to build its HBO Max subscriber base while reducing churn rates in its wireless division, TheStreet's Martin Baccardax reported. 

Biogen

Biogen reported adjusted earnings of $5.68 on revenue of over $2.77 billion. 

CSX

CSX reported net income of 52 cents a share on revenue of $2.99 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates. 

Crown Castle

Crown Castle reported adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, of $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.583 billion, exceeding estimations.

Crown Castle is a holding in Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio. 

Southwest Airlines 

Southwest reported earnings reported adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on operating revenue of $4.0 billion. 

Union Pacific 

Union Pacific reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.67 on operating revenue of $5.5 billion. 

Now that you have your head around earnings, let's talk about the death - or so-called death - of FAANG. Join Real Money, Thursday, July 22 at 11:30 ET as Real Money contributors Chris Versace, Katherine Ross and Kevin Curran explore the future of the stock group Wall Street loves to hate.

