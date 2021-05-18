LIVE: Jim Cramer on AT&T, Amazon, Cloud Stocks, Home Depot

Jim Cramer is discussing Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report reported talks with MGM Holdings (MGM) - Get Report, AT&T's (T) - Get Report dividend, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and the markets live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

Jim Cramer's Got Something to Say About AT&T

"Nobody's talking about the dividend!" Cramer exclaimed in the first sentence of his Real Money column from Monday afternoon. "Monday morning, in what many in the media are calling a transformational deal, AT&T (T) is spinning off its Time Warner media assets with Discovery (DISCA) to create an entertainment colossus, while getting $43 billion, while its shareholders will get 71% of the new company. Commentary about this merger dominated the day's trading. It was almost all positive, a terrific outcome for all."

"I am not calling it a transformational deal. I am calling it the denouement of a ridiculously stupid deal, the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, a deal that closed less than three years ago," he continued.

"To me it is impossible to talk about this deal with a straight face. If you go over all of the reasons they did this deal in the first place, it's about all sorts of gobbledegook about how AT&T's strengths in direct and consumer distribution merging with the creative talent of Time Warner. As then AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said, "We're going to bring a fresh approach to how the media and entertainment industry works for consumers, content creators and advertisers," he wrote.

How Are Cloud Software Stocks Looking?

"The cloud software stocks have pulled back hard from their highs, down on average 19%, but that doesn't mean they're worth buying. Cramer dove into these software-as-a-service stocks to assess the damage and see if there's more pain to come," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

"The losses amongst this group has been jaw-dropping, Cramer noted. Of the 75 names he looked at, the average declines were 37%, with 26 racking up losses greater than 40% and 15 of them had more than 50% declines. But despite these losses, the fundamentals remain strong. That's why he said the "Rule of 40" still applies when valuing the cloud stocks," he continued. "The Rule of 40 states that a company's revenue growth plus its EBITDA margin must be greater than 40. This gives a company two ways to win. They can have lots of growth with low margins or high margins with less growth. If a cloud stock has neither growth nor margins, then investors need to steer clear."

