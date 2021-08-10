Watch Live: Jim Cramer on AMC, Tesla, Moderna, 'Lazy Thinking'

Jim Cramer discusses AMC, Tesla, Moderna and much more in Tuesday's video interview with TheStreet Live.

Stocks opened slightly higher to kick off Tuesday trading on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.71 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.81 points and the S&P 500 was up 3.19 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed AMC (AMC) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Fedspeak, "lazy thinking" and much more.

The Show Must Go On

AMC put on a show all of its own after Monday's closing bell, reporting a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss. The theater chain, which was severely impacted by closures during the COVID lockdown, benefited from a strong box office and a rebound in traffic.

AMC reported an adjusted loss of 72 cents on revenue of $444.7 million.

“AMC’s journey through this pandemic is not finished, and we are not yet out of the woods," CEO Adam Aron said in the earnings release. "However, while there are no guarantees as to what the future will bring in a still infection-impacted world, one can look ahead and envision a happy Hollywood ending to this story."

As per usual, Aron catered to the retail investor group that have helped keep the company afloat amid the pandemic during the company's earnings call.

Aron took questions from retail investors in addition to analysts and disclosed plans to accept bitcoin at AMC theaters and hinted at a possible partnership with fellow "meme" stock GameStop (GME) - Get Report.

At the opening of trading Tuesday AMC was up over 6% to $35.86.

Tesla Faces Delivery Plunge in China

Tesla delivered 8,621 China-made cars to the local market in July, down 69% from June amid a string of bad publicity paired from increased local competition.

At the opening of trading Tuesday, Tesla was down 0.55% to $709.80.

Are You a Victim of 'Lazy Thinking?'

Jim Cramer took to Real Money to explain that a dose of lazy thinking can lead you to sell a stock for all the wrong reasons.

"What's lazy thinking? It's the inability to see that your negativity is getting in the way of a good story. I have so many examples of this that I want to demonstrate to you what happens if you just decide to tough out a good story and not be so circumspect, not being a believer in what you own, to the detriment of your entire net worth upside," Cramer wrote.

Sparknotes? Before you get negative, remember why you bought a stock in the first place and really evaluate how much the story has changed.

